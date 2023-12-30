Take a look at the injury report for the Utah Jazz (13-19), which currently has only one player listed, as the Jazz ready for their matchup with the Miami Heat (19-12) at Delta Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Jazz dropped their last matchup 112-105 against the Pelicans on Thursday. Collin Sexton scored a team-best 26 points for the Jazz in the loss.

Jazz vs Heat Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Simone Fontecchio SF Questionable Illness 8.5 2.8 1.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Out (Soreness), Jimmy Butler: Out (Calf), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Josh Richardson: Out (Back), Caleb Martin: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.