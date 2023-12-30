The Miami Heat (14-11), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (9-16). The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

Jazz vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSSE

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen puts up 23.7 points, 1 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.

Collin Sexton posts 13.8 points, 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 10.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk posts 7.4 points, 5.9 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Walker Kessler averages 8.9 points, 1 assists and 8.4 boards.

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Heat are getting 9.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.

Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Love is averaging 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Jazz vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Jazz Heat 112 Points Avg. 112.8 119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 45% Field Goal % 47.1% 35% Three Point % 39.2%

