Jazz vs. Heat December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (14-11), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (9-16). The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.
Jazz vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSSE
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen puts up 23.7 points, 1 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.
- Collin Sexton posts 13.8 points, 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 10.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Kelly Olynyk posts 7.4 points, 5.9 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the field.
- Walker Kessler averages 8.9 points, 1 assists and 8.4 boards.
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jaime Jaquez is averaging 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- The Heat are getting 9.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.
- Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kevin Love is averaging 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
Jazz vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Heat
|112
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|119.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|45%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|35%
|Three Point %
|39.2%
