On Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center, the Miami Heat (19-12) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Utah Jazz (13-19). It airs at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Heat matchup.

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Heat Additional Info

Jazz vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.4 points per game (18th in the NBA) and give up 111.5 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Jazz put up 113.3 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 119.1 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -186 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The teams average 226.7 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 230.6 combined points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has covered 18 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Jazz Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Lauri Markkanen 24.5 -110 24.0 Collin Sexton 18.5 -115 15.6 John Collins 10.5 -118 13.7

Jazz and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Heat +4000 +1800 -

