The Miami Heat (19-12) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (13-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 116 - Jazz 113

Jazz vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.0)

Heat (-3.0) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Jazz (18-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.4% of the time, 7.8% more often than the Heat (15-16-0) this season.

Miami (8-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Utah (14-13) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (51.9%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Miami does it in fewer games (51.6% of the time) than Utah (56.2%).

The Heat have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (9-18).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz put up 113.3 points per game and allow 119.1, ranking them 20th in the NBA offensively and 24th defensively.

On the boards, Utah is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.1 per game). It is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.2 per game).

This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the NBA in assists at 27.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Utah is second-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and 24th in turnovers forced (12.1).

With 13.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Jazz are ninth and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

