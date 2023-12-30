Clark County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada today? We have what you need below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 30
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
