Carson City County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Carson City County, Nevada, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carson High School at Shasta High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
