Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Washoe County, Nevada, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.