Malik Monk could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Monk, in his last game (December 26 loss against the Trail Blazers), put up seven points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Monk's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 13.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 6.2 PRA -- 21.6 21.3 PR -- 16.5 15.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Monk has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.3 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Monk's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 104.6 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.2.

The Hawks allow 122.8 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 28.2 assists per game, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 19 9 2 5 1 0 2 11/23/2022 26 27 0 4 3 0 2

