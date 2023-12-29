Lyon County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you live in Lyon County, Nevada and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yerington High School at Sparks High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at North Valleys High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fernley High School at Golden Valley High School - Merced
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
