Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - December 29
Trae Young and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) match up with the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at State Farm Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Kings vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings' Last Game
The Kings dropped their previous game to the Trail Blazers, 130-113, on Tuesday. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 43 points, and also had eight boards and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|43
|8
|4
|2
|1
|7
|Domantas Sabonis
|34
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison Barnes
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis provides the Kings 19.4 points, 12.1 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Fox averages 30.2 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).
- The Kings get 14.0 points, 2.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Malik Monk.
- The Kings receive 15.8 points, 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray.
- The Kings get 10.6 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists.
Watch Young, Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|20.3
|12.5
|7.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|De'Aaron Fox
|27.0
|3.9
|5.1
|1.6
|0.4
|3.7
|Keegan Murray
|20.0
|4.7
|1.5
|1.1
|0.2
|3.1
|Malik Monk
|11.2
|1.5
|5.7
|0.1
|0.7
|2.1
|Harrison Barnes
|11.5
|3.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.2
|1.6
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.