Trae Young and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) match up with the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at State Farm Arena.

How to Watch Kings vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

The Kings dropped their previous game to the Trail Blazers, 130-113, on Tuesday. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 43 points, and also had eight boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 43 8 4 2 1 7 Domantas Sabonis 34 12 5 0 0 0 Harrison Barnes 9 5 1 1 0 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis provides the Kings 19.4 points, 12.1 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Fox averages 30.2 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

The Kings get 14.0 points, 2.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Malik Monk.

The Kings receive 15.8 points, 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray.

The Kings get 10.6 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.3 12.5 7.9 0.7 0.2 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 27.0 3.9 5.1 1.6 0.4 3.7 Keegan Murray 20.0 4.7 1.5 1.1 0.2 3.1 Malik Monk 11.2 1.5 5.7 0.1 0.7 2.1 Harrison Barnes 11.5 3.1 1.3 0.6 0.2 1.6

