Player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Domantas Sabonis and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks host the Sacramento Kings at State Farm Arena on Friday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Kings vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115)

Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.1 lower than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 12.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' assist average -- 7.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +124)

De'Aaron Fox's 30.2 points per game average is 0.3 less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Fox's season-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Fox has made 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +116) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Young's 28.1 points per game average is 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Young's season-long assist average -- 11.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (11.5).

Young has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 20.5-point prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Friday.

Murray has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

