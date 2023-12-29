The Atlanta Hawks (12-18) will look to Trae Young (seventh in NBA, 28.1 points per game) when they attempt to knock off De'Aaron Fox (fifth in league, 30.2) and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) on December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Hawks Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (50%).

In games Sacramento shoots better than 50% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.

The Kings score 5.4 fewer points per game (117.4) than the Hawks give up (122.8).

Sacramento has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have played better at home this season, averaging 121.8 points per game, compared to 111.9 per game in road games.

Sacramento is surrendering 119.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 115.4.

The Kings are making 15.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries