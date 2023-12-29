How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (12-18) will look to Trae Young (seventh in NBA, 28.1 points per game) when they attempt to knock off De'Aaron Fox (fifth in league, 30.2) and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) on December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Kings
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Kings vs Hawks Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (50%).
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 50% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.
- The Kings score 5.4 fewer points per game (117.4) than the Hawks give up (122.8).
- Sacramento has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have played better at home this season, averaging 121.8 points per game, compared to 111.9 per game in road games.
- Sacramento is surrendering 119.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 115.4.
- The Kings are making 15.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Malik Monk
|Questionable
|Foot
