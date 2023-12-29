Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 29
The Sacramento Kings (17-12) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) at State Farm Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Kings' most recent contest was a 130-113 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Kings got a team-best 43 points from De'Aaron Fox in the loss.
Kings vs Hawks Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|2.1
|2.3
|0.7
|Malik Monk
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|14
|2.5
|5.1
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), AJ Griffin: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
