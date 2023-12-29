The Sacramento Kings (17-12) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) at State Farm Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Kings' most recent contest was a 130-113 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Kings got a team-best 43 points from De'Aaron Fox in the loss.

Kings vs Hawks Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Questionable Ankle 2.1 2.3 0.7 Malik Monk SG Questionable Foot 14 2.5 5.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), AJ Griffin: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

