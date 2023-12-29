De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) are 0.5-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is set at 251.5.

Kings vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -0.5 251.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played four games this season that have had more than 251.5 combined points scored.

Sacramento has a 235.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 16.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Sacramento has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

Sacramento has a record of 3-3 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kings vs Hawks Additional Info

Kings vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 251.5 % of Games Over 251.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 7 23.3% 122.3 239.7 122.8 240.7 238.4 Kings 4 13.8% 117.4 239.7 117.9 240.7 234.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have gone over the total five times.

Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (7-6-0) than at home (8-8-0) this season.

The Kings score an average of 117.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.8 the Hawks allow.

Sacramento is 11-2 against the spread and 13-0 overall when it scores more than 122.8 points.

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Kings and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 15-14 5-2 16-13 Hawks 7-23 2-12 19-11

Kings vs. Hawks Point Insights

Kings Hawks 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 122.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 11-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-12 13-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 13-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 13-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-5

