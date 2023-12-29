Kings vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) are 0.5-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is set at 251.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-0.5
|251.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played four games this season that have had more than 251.5 combined points scored.
- Sacramento has a 235.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 16.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Sacramento has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Kings have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.
- Sacramento has a record of 3-3 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Hawks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 251.5
|% of Games Over 251.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|7
|23.3%
|122.3
|239.7
|122.8
|240.7
|238.4
|Kings
|4
|13.8%
|117.4
|239.7
|117.9
|240.7
|234.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have gone over the total five times.
- Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (7-6-0) than at home (8-8-0) this season.
- The Kings score an average of 117.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.8 the Hawks allow.
- Sacramento is 11-2 against the spread and 13-0 overall when it scores more than 122.8 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|15-14
|5-2
|16-13
|Hawks
|7-23
|2-12
|19-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Kings
|Hawks
|117.4
|122.3
|8
|3
|11-2
|7-12
|13-0
|12-7
|117.9
|122.8
|22
|27
|13-7
|5-5
|13-7
|5-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.