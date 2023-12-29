The Sacramento Kings (14-9) will lean on De'Aaron Fox (sixth in NBA, 30.1 points per game) to help them defeat Trae Young (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena, at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 18.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Fox gets the Kings 30.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Kings are receiving 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Malik Monk this season.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Keegan Murray gives the Kings 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 27.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dejounte Murray puts up 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela averages 11.5 points, 10.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey posts 12.9 points, 6.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Kings vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Kings 122.6 Points Avg. 116.8 122.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 46.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 36.3%

