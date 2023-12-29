Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 30.2 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.1 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Kings vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 121 - Kings 119

Kings vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.9)

Hawks (-1.9) Pick OU: Under (251.5)



Under (251.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.2

The Kings have covered the spread more often than the Hawks this year, putting up an ATS record of 15-14-0, as opposed to the 7-23-0 record of the Hawks.

Sacramento (10-12) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (45.5%) than Atlanta (5-11) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (31.2%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Sacramento does it in fewer games (55.2% of the time) than Atlanta (63.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 13-9, while the Hawks are 5-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Kings are putting up 117.4 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are ceding 117.9 points per contest on defense (22nd-ranked).

Sacramento is grabbing 43.1 rebounds per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 28.3 assists per game.

Sacramento is committing 12.6 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 16th in the league at 36.4%.

