Kings vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
On Friday, December 29, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Trae Young (seventh, 28.1 points per game) and De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 30.2) -- face off when the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) host the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Hawks matchup.
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Kings vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-0.5)
|250.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-1)
|251
|-112
|-104
Kings vs Hawks Additional Info
Kings vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks score 122.3 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 122.8 (28th in the league) for a -13 scoring differential overall.
- The Kings have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (eighth in league) and allowing 117.9 (22nd in NBA).
- These teams are scoring 239.7 points per game between them, 10.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 240.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 23 times.
- Sacramento has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|De'Aaron Fox
|30.5
|-111
|30.2
|Domantas Sabonis
|21.5
|-111
|19.4
|Keegan Murray
|16.5
|-105
|15.8
|Harrison Barnes
|11.5
|-118
|11.7
|Kevin Huerter
|8.5
|-128
|10.6
Kings and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+4000
|+2200
|-
|Hawks
|+12500
|+6600
|-
