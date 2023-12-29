On Friday, December 29, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Trae Young (seventh, 28.1 points per game) and De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 30.2) -- face off when the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) host the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Kings vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Kings Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-0.5) 250.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-1) 251 -112 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 122.3 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 122.8 (28th in the league) for a -13 scoring differential overall.

The Kings have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (eighth in league) and allowing 117.9 (22nd in NBA).

These teams are scoring 239.7 points per game between them, 10.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 240.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 23 times.

Sacramento has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 30.5 -111 30.2 Domantas Sabonis 21.5 -111 19.4 Keegan Murray 16.5 -105 15.8 Harrison Barnes 11.5 -118 11.7 Kevin Huerter 8.5 -128 10.6

Kings and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2200 - Hawks +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.