Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Huerter, in his previous game (December 26 loss against the Trail Blazers), produced five points.

Below we will dive into Huerter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.6 6.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 2.3 Assists -- 2.7 2.2 PRA -- 17.2 10.8 PR -- 14.5 8.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Huerter's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.6 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 122.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28.2 assists per contest.

Conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 34 24 3 5 4 0 1 11/23/2022 29 13 4 5 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.