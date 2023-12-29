Keegan Murray will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In his last action, a 130-113 loss to the Trail Blazers, Murray put up five points.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.8 20.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.7 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 22.9 26.2 PR -- 21.2 24.7 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Hawks

Murray is responsible for taking 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.0 per game.

Murray is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 104.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 122.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

Conceding 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

The Hawks give up 28.2 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 26 8 7 1 2 2 1 11/23/2022 21 4 4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.