De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) are 0.5-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Kings vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 121 - Kings 119

Kings vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 0.5)

Hawks (- 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.9)

Hawks (-1.9) Pick OU: Under (251.5)



Under (251.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.2

The Kings (15-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 23.3% of the time, 28.4% more often than the Hawks (7-23-0) this season.

As a 0.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Sacramento is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 2-12 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 0.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Atlanta does it more often (63.3% of the time) than Sacramento (55.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 7-7, while the Kings are 4-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

On offense the Kings are the eighth-ranked team in the league (117.4 points per game). Defensively they are 22nd (117.9 points allowed per game).

Sacramento grabs 43.1 rebounds per game and concede 43.8 boards, ranking 21st and 16th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (28.3 per game) in 2023-24.

With 12.6 turnovers committed per game and 13 turnovers forced, Sacramento is 11th and 16th in the league, respectively.

The Kings are the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.1 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

