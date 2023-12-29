Harrison Barnes could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Barnes, in his last game (December 26 loss against the Trail Blazers), posted nine points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Barnes' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 16.3 15.9 PR -- 14.9 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Hawks

Barnes has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 9.1% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 104.6 possessions per contest.

The Hawks allow 122.8 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks give up 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 27th in the NBA, giving up 28.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 13.3 makes per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 37 22 4 1 2 0 1 11/23/2022 32 8 7 1 0 0 0

