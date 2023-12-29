The NBA slate on Friday will see Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) visiting the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena

Domantas Sabonis vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1305.2 1325.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.0 47.3 Fantasy Rank 12 8

Domantas Sabonis vs. Trae Young Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis' numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 7.4 assists and 12.1 boards per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor (ninth in NBA).

The Kings score 117.4 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 117.9 (22nd in the league) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

The 43.1 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 21st in the league. Its opponents grab 43.8 per outing.

The Kings knock down 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.3 per game while shooting 37.8%.

Sacramento forces 13 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 12.6 (12th in NBA play).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young's averages for the season are 28.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (fourth in league).

The Hawks have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 122.3 points per game (third in league) and allowing 122.8 (28th in NBA).

Atlanta is 16th in the NBA at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.3 its opponents average.

The Hawks make 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.4 (seventh-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3.

Atlanta has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13 (13th in NBA) while forcing 14.3 (fifth in league).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -1.0 0.6 Usage Percentage 22.4% 31.8% True Shooting Pct 63.4% 59.0% Total Rebound Pct 19.3% 4.6% Assist Pct 32.0% 45.8%

