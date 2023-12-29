Domantas Sabonis vs. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:45 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The NBA slate on Friday will see Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) visiting the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Domantas Sabonis vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Trae Young
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1305.2
|1325.0
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|45.0
|47.3
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|8
Buy Sabonis and Young gear on Fanatics!
Domantas Sabonis vs. Trae Young Insights
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis' numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 7.4 assists and 12.1 boards per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor (ninth in NBA).
- The Kings score 117.4 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 117.9 (22nd in the league) for a -14 scoring differential overall.
- The 43.1 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 21st in the league. Its opponents grab 43.8 per outing.
- The Kings knock down 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.3 per game while shooting 37.8%.
- Sacramento forces 13 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 12.6 (12th in NBA play).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Trae Young's averages for the season are 28.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (fourth in league).
- The Hawks have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 122.3 points per game (third in league) and allowing 122.8 (28th in NBA).
- Atlanta is 16th in the NBA at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.3 its opponents average.
- The Hawks make 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.4 (seventh-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3.
- Atlanta has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13 (13th in NBA) while forcing 14.3 (fifth in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Domantas Sabonis vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Trae Young
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-1.0
|0.6
|Usage Percentage
|22.4%
|31.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.4%
|59.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.3%
|4.6%
|Assist Pct
|32.0%
|45.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.