Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Sabonis, in his last appearance, had 34 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 130-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Now let's break down Sabonis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.4 20.3 Rebounds 12.5 12.1 12.5 Assists 7.5 7.4 7.9 PRA -- 38.9 40.7 PR -- 31.5 32.8



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Hawks

Sabonis is responsible for attempting 14.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

Sabonis' opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 104.6 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 122.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

Giving up 44.3 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 27th in the league, conceding 28.2 per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 40 20 14 8 0 1 2 11/23/2022 34 15 13 7 0 0 1

