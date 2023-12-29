De'Aaron Fox plus his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fox tallied 43 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 130-113 loss against the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Fox's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.2 30.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.1 5.5 PRA -- 40.9 39.9 PR -- 34.8 34.4 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Fox's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Hawks

Fox has taken 21.8 shots per game this season and made 10.6 per game, which account for 19.2% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Fox is averaging 8.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 104.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.8 points per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Hawks allow 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

Giving up 28.2 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA, allowing 13.3 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 37 25 5 5 0 0 2 11/23/2022 32 18 5 5 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.