Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galena High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 29

12:00 AM PT on December 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Coronado High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 29

5:00 PM PT on December 29 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

The Meadows School at Portola JrSr High School