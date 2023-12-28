William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

William Karlsson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 23 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points eight times.

Karlsson has an assist in 16 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+39) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 36 Games 6 31 Points 4 14 Goals 2 17 Assists 2

