Will William Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 28?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is William Karlsson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in 13 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal versus the Kings this season in two games (four shots).
- Karlsson has picked up four goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Karlsson's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 72 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|19:51
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Away
|W 6-3
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
