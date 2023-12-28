On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is William Karlsson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in 13 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Kings this season in two games (four shots).

Karlsson has picked up four goals and seven assists on the power play.

Karlsson's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 72 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:17 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 19:51 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:09 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.