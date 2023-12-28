Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Washoe County, Nevada today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 28
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pyramid Lake High School at Sparks High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparks High School at Golden Valley High School - Merced
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.