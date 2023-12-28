The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) host the Utah Jazz (13-18) after losing three home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 120 - Jazz 111

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 8.5)

Pelicans (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-9.4)

Pelicans (-9.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

Both the Pelicans and the Jazz have covered the spread 54.8% of the time this year, resulting in a 17-14-0 ATS record for the Pels and a 17-14-0 mark for the Jazz.

Utah covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 40% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents do it more often (58.1% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (48.4%).

The Pelicans have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-8) this season while the Jazz have a .346 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-17).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 18th in the NBA in points scored (113.5 per game) and 24th in points conceded (119.3).

On the boards, Utah is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.2 per game). It is sixth in rebounds conceded (42.4 per game).

With 27.2 assists per game, the Jazz are eighth in the NBA.

Utah is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) and 25th in turnovers forced (12).

In 2023-24, the Jazz are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.3 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

