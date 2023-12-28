When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Dorofeyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Kings this season in two games (six shots).
  • Dorofeyev has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 72 total goals (2.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-2

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

