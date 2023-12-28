Can we count on Nicolas Roy scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

On the power play, Roy has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 72 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 12:30 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:17 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:45 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 6-3

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

