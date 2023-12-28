Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 28?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Nicolas Hague going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- Hague has no points on the power play.
- Hague's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 72 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|W 6-3
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
