Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Stone's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In Stone's 36 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Stone has a point in 23 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points seven times.

Stone has an assist in 17 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Stone has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Stone has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 72 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +39.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 36 Games 5 36 Points 4 12 Goals 2 24 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.