The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at home on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

The Golden Knights have scored 40 goals in their past 10 outings, while giving up 39 goals. A total of 42 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in 10 power-play goals (23.8%). They are 5-5-0 over those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we project to win Thursday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final result of Kings 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-115)

Kings (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 6-5-11 record in overtime matchups this season and a 21-10-5 overall record.

Vegas has earned 12 points (4-1-4) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.

Vegas has six points (3-4-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 23 times, earning 39 points from those matchups (18-2-3).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 7-3-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 12-7-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Golden Knights went 8-3-4 in those matchups (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 2.78 10th 2nd 34.2 Shots 32.3 8th 2nd 26.5 Shots Allowed 29.9 13th 19th 19.44% Power Play % 22.39% 12th 1st 87% Penalty Kill % 81.13% 13th

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

