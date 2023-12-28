The Utah Jazz, Kelly Olynyk included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Olynyk put up seven points and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 130-118 win versus the Spurs.

Let's look at Olynyk's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.9 8.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 5.5 4.6 6.1 PRA -- 18 19.8 PR -- 13.4 13.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Olynyk's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Pelicans

Olynyk has taken 5.2 shots per game this season and made 2.8 per game, which account for 5.3% and 6.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Olynyk's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 13th in the NBA, conceding 113.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans give up 26.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 19 4 4 4 0 0 0 11/25/2023 24 13 6 3 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.