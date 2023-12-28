The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Keegan Kolesar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

Kolesar has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Kolesar has zero points on the power play.

Kolesar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 6:54 Away L 4-2 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:19 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:10 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

