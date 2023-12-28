Will Keegan Kolesar Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 28?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Keegan Kolesar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Kolesar stats and insights
- Kolesar has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Kolesar has zero points on the power play.
- Kolesar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Kolesar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|6:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|10:10
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
