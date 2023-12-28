Jordan Clarkson's Utah Jazz take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 130-118 win over the Spurs (his last game) Clarkson posted 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Clarkson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.6 17.5 Rebounds -- 3.5 3.6 Assists 3.5 5.1 5.6 PRA -- 26.2 26.7 PR -- 21.1 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Clarkson's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 13th in the NBA, giving up 113.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans concede 26.9 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 13.4 makes per contest.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 32 16 4 10 2 0 0

