Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In 11 of 36 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 36 games this season, Marchessault has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in eight of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 72 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +39 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 36 Games 6 27 Points 4 17 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

