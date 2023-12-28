In the upcoming tilt versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

In two games against the Kings this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has six goals, plus five assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 72 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 16:58 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 3 0 3 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:29 Away W 6-3

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

