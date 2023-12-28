John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates will take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 130-118 win over the Spurs, Collins tallied seven points.

In this piece we'll examine Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.9 13.0 Rebounds 5.5 8.0 7.2 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 22.7 20.9 PR -- 21.9 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



John Collins Insights vs. the Pelicans

Collins has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 113.4 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the league.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.9 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

John Collins vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 29 12 3 0 2 0 0 11/25/2023 23 12 9 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.