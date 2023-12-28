Thursday's 8:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) and the Utah Jazz (13-18) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Jazz's Collin Sexton as players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, KJZZ

Jazz's Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Jazz beat the Spurs 130-118. With 31 points, Lauri Markkanen was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 31 12 2 1 0 5 Jordan Clarkson 24 6 8 0 0 2 Collin Sexton 20 3 6 1 1 0

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest.

Sexton contributes with 15.3 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 3.6 assists.

John Collins provides the Jazz 13.9 points, 8.0 boards and 0.8 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Jazz get 7.9 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.5 boards and 4.6 assists.

Talen Horton-Tucker provides the Jazz 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 21.6 2.9 4.2 1.1 0.2 1.7 Walker Kessler 7.8 7.8 1.2 0.6 3.2 0.1 Kelly Olynyk 8.3 5.4 6.1 0.8 0.5 0.8 Lauri Markkanen 14.8 5.4 1.5 0.4 0.1 1.9 Talen Horton-Tucker 12.2 1.5 3.6 1.1 0.2 1.0

