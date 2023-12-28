Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 28
Thursday's 8:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) and the Utah Jazz (13-18) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Jazz's Collin Sexton as players to watch.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, KJZZ
Jazz's Last Game
On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Jazz beat the Spurs 130-118. With 31 points, Lauri Markkanen was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|31
|12
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Jordan Clarkson
|24
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Collin Sexton
|20
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest.
- Sexton contributes with 15.3 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 3.6 assists.
- John Collins provides the Jazz 13.9 points, 8.0 boards and 0.8 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- The Jazz get 7.9 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.5 boards and 4.6 assists.
- Talen Horton-Tucker provides the Jazz 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|21.6
|2.9
|4.2
|1.1
|0.2
|1.7
|Walker Kessler
|7.8
|7.8
|1.2
|0.6
|3.2
|0.1
|Kelly Olynyk
|8.3
|5.4
|6.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
|Lauri Markkanen
|14.8
|5.4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.1
|1.9
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|12.2
|1.5
|3.6
|1.1
|0.2
|1.0
