The New Orleans Pelicans host the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center on Thursday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Brandon Ingram, Lauri Markkanen and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 24.5-point prop total for Markkanen on Thursday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 24.

His rebounding average of 8.8 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (8.5).

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: +152)

Thursday's points prop bet for Collin Sexton is 17.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 15.3.

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Sexton's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 11.5-point total set for John Collins on Thursday is 2.4 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 2.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +148)

Thursday's points prop bet for Ingram is 23.5 points. That is 0.2 fewer than his season average of 23.7.

He has pulled down 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: +152)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.9-point scoring average is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

He collects 10.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.