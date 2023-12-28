The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) will host the Utah Jazz (13-18) after losing three home games in a row.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

This season, Utah has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz average just 0.1 more points per game (113.5) than the Pelicans give up (113.4).

Utah is 12-6 when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, averaging 118.6 points per game, compared to 109.9 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 115.8 points per game at home, and 121.9 on the road.

At home Utah is giving up 115.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than it is away (121.9).

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (27.1).

Jazz Injuries