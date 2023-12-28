The Utah Jazz's (13-18) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Thursday, December 28 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at Smoothie King Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Jazz earned a 130-118 win over the Spurs. Lauri Markkanen recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds and two assists for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Talen Horton-Tucker SG Questionable Foot 11.4 2.7 4.5 Keyonte George SG Questionable Foot 10.9 2.9 5

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable (Rib)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

