Jazz vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (13-18) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-8.5
|237.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 13 of 31 outings.
- Utah has a 232.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- Utah has a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info
Jazz vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|10
|32.3%
|115.7
|229.2
|113.4
|232.7
|228.8
|Jazz
|13
|41.9%
|113.5
|229.2
|119.3
|232.7
|230.1
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over six times.
- This season, Utah is 10-3-0 at home against the spread (.769 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-11-0 ATS (.389).
- The Jazz average only 0.1 more points per game (113.5) than the Pelicans allow (113.4).
- Utah is 14-4 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scores more than 113.4 points.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|17-14
|2-3
|18-13
|Pelicans
|17-14
|1-2
|15-16
Jazz vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Jazz
|Pelicans
|113.5
|115.7
|18
|13
|14-4
|11-1
|12-6
|10-2
|119.3
|113.4
|24
|13
|11-2
|12-4
|9-4
|13-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
