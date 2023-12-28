The Utah Jazz (13-18) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -8.5 237.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 13 of 31 outings.

Utah has a 232.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Utah has a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 10 32.3% 115.7 229.2 113.4 232.7 228.8 Jazz 13 41.9% 113.5 229.2 119.3 232.7 230.1

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over six times.

This season, Utah is 10-3-0 at home against the spread (.769 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-11-0 ATS (.389).

The Jazz average only 0.1 more points per game (113.5) than the Pelicans allow (113.4).

Utah is 14-4 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Jazz and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 17-14 2-3 18-13 Pelicans 17-14 1-2 15-16

Jazz vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Jazz Pelicans 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 14-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 12-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 119.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 11-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-4 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-3

