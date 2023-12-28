Jack Eichel will be among those in action Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Eichel in that upcoming Golden Knights-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In 14 of 36 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 26 of 36 games this season, Eichel has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 19 of 36 games this season, Eichel has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Eichel has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+39) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 36 Games 5 39 Points 2 15 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

