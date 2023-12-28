Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings meet on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Barbashev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus this season, in 14:56 per game on the ice, is +8.

Barbashev has a goal in nine games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 36 games this season, Barbashev has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 36 games this season, Barbashev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barbashev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 72 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +39 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 36 Games 4 18 Points 3 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.