Should you bet on Ivan Barbashev to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in nine of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Barbashev's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:09 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:25 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:04 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:49 Away W 6-3

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

