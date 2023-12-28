Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 28?
Should you bet on Ivan Barbashev to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Barbashev stats and insights
- Barbashev has scored in nine of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in two games (three shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Barbashev's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Barbashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|15:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:49
|Away
|W 6-3
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
