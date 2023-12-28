Humboldt County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Humboldt County, Nevada today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Humboldt County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Pine High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 28
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.