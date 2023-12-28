Jack Eichel and Anze Kopitar are among the players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings square off at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (39 total points), having collected 15 goals and 24 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Stone has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

William Karlsson has 31 total points for Vegas, with 14 goals and 17 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Kopitar has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Los Angeles offense with 31 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 1.9 shots per game, shooting 21.7%.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 2 2 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Dec. 19 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 16 1 0 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Adrian Kempe is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 30 total points (1.0 per game), with 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 5 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.